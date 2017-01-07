Shocking: Deprived of hearse service, agrieved father carries dead daughter for 15 kms; watch video

The person identified as Gati Dhibar’s daughter Sumi Dhibar was admitted to the Pallahara Community Health Center in the Angul district of the state with complaints of high fever. (ANI video grab)

In another shocking incident in the country, after the Dana Majhi episode, earlier last year, a aggrieved father, in Orissa had to carry the dead body of his five-year-old daughter for 15 kms after he failed to get hearse service. According to a report by the India Today, the person identified as Gati Dhibar’s daughter Sumi Dhibar was admitted to the Pallahara Community Health Center in the Angul district of the state with complaints of high fever.

And as the five-year-old was declared dead a day after she was admitted, Gati, with no knowledge about the state government’s free hearse service, had to carry his dead daughter all the way to cremate her.Reportedly, the hospital denied to take any responsibility after the death of Sumi.

#WATCH: A father carried her daughter’s dead body on his shoulders for 15 kms in Angul(Odisha) after he failed to get hearse service (Jan 4) pic.twitter.com/odZKwjK1Dt — ANI (@ANI_news) January 6, 2017

However, with a video of the unfortunate father carrying her dead daughter going viral on social networking sites, the district collector Anil Kumar Samal had confirmed that the security guard and the junior hospital manager had been suspended.

In a similar incident, last year, Dana Majhi, also from Odissa, carried the dead body of his wife on his shoulder for 12 kilometers, with his 12-year old daughter.The incident came following the hospitals denial to provide vehicle after the death of his wife Amang Devi, who died of Tuberculosis in a hospital in Bhawanipatna, in the district of Kalahandi.