Shocking: Deer bleeds to death as Forest Dept in Balrampur delays treatment

Carcass of dead deer which bled to death due to delayed treatement. (ANI)

Animal rights and cruelty against animals is a subject that is guaranteed to split people vertically down the middle – animosity is fierce. Yet times have changed and animals are gradually acquiring a semblance of rights – at least many people are willing to talk great sensitivity. However, the more we talk about it, the more we encounter cases of cruelty against animals. The most recent, heart-rending case that has emerged is that of a male deer’s death at the Soheldev Wildlife Sanctuary. The poor animal was injured by an arrow and delayed medical treatment brought the animal virtually bled to death and probably could have been saved if concerned authorities had been up to the task or perhaps shown more urgency.

However, this is not the only incident that is shocking. Stories of cruelty to animals in wild and in zoos are uncountable. In recent past penguins in zoos were kept on antidepressants. In an another incident a giraffe was killed and fed to lions after the poor animal grew old and was no more of any use for the money oriented wildlife officials. Founder of People for the Ethical Treatement (PETA) Ingrid Newkirk says, “When it comes to pain, love, joy, loneliness, and fear, a rat is a pig is a dog is a boy. Each one values his or her life and fights the knife.”

While that is quite philosphical, over teh recent months in India there have been a number of cases that have shocked the public. There was the case of a leopard that had wandered into a village. It was cornered and beaten to death with sticks by a mob. There are instances of hyena’s, wolves, jackals being poisoned to death by villagers. Also, virtually on a daily basis authorities catch people who are dealing in skins of endangered species like tigers and lions. Today, in a record haul, Uttar Pradesh STF rescued some 6,400 turtles that were being smuggled from Amethi.