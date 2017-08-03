Shocking! Class 6 girl forced to undress, beaten for 1.5 marks in Roorkee

Class VI girl was forced to undress by her teacher for 1.5 marks on Thursday. (ANI)

In a shocking incident, a Class VI girl was forced to undress by her teacher for securing 1.5 marks on Thursday. The incident happened in Roorkee, Uttarakhand. According to ANI, the Class 6th student was allegedly beaten up and forcefully undressed by the teacher for securing one and a half mark in an exam. ” I was asked to remove my clothes when I refused teacher slapped me and forcefully started removing my clothes,” ANI quoted the victim as saying.

The school principal told ANI that the teacher was trying to unbutton the girl’s shirt. “A teacher was trying to unbutton the girl’s shirt, I called her and criticized her for her action, suspended her with immediate effect,” the principal said.

Meanwhile, in a primary school in Neemuch district, Madhya Pradesh, the students are forced to study in a disused toilet as there’s no school building, ANI report said. Set up in 2012, the school, which is being run by a single teacher only, is situated nearly 35 km away from the Neemuch district headquarters. Till 2013, the school functioned in a rented room, but after that, it wasn’t available. School teacher Kailash Chandra claimed that he has been forced to take classes in the toilet because there is no school building.