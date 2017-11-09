Shocking! Chained Telangana girl tortured with chilly powder, freed by cops| watch

The girl had lost her father a few years back and had been living with her three brothers ever since. (Photo: ANI)

A girl in Telangana who was kept chained by her brother and sister-in-law was freed by the Police earlier today. According to ANI, the victim who has been identified as Geeta revealed that her brother and sister-in-law used to chain her legs and hands and would torture her by putting chilly powder in her eyes. While the police officials have started the investigation into the matter, the 25-year-old girl disclosed that her brother and sister-in-law used to stuff her mouth with cloth and confine her to a locked room. A report by Hindustan Times stated that the family of the girl has claimed that the girl was mentally unstable and kept in chains to prevent her from escaping. The girl had lost her father a few years back and had been living with her three brothers ever since.

The incident came to light when Geeta was found crying in front of her house with her hands tied with an iron chain in the evening. The report quoted her saying that when she became unable to bear the torture, she tried to flee her home, after which her brother and sister-in-law tied her hands with an iron chain behind her back and locked it. The report quoted a local resident, V Srinivas saying, “She claimed to have done her graduation in arts and worked as a teacher in a private school for some time. She alleged that her sisters-in-law Manasa, Latha and Radha had been ill-treating her for the last few years and forcing her to do all the household work including bathing their children, washing their clothes etc. Even her brothers used to beat her regularly.”

In a similar incident, a mentally disabled woman was found chained and naked at Hyderabad’s Aram Ghar rehabilitation centre earlier in the year. According to ANI, the victim was identified as Renuka who was quoted saying that she wanted to live with her parents and wanted to go to the place where she can play happily. “A person at night comes and touches me, but I cannot catch him because there is no light in the room,” she had said.