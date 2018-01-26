Shocking! BSF jawan from Uttar Pradesh killed with hands tied ahead of Republic Day in West Bengal (Representational Image)

In a tragic incident ahead of the Republic Day, a BSF soldier was killed by his own rifle with his hands tied by an unknown person in Cooch Behar area of West Bengal, reports Hindi Daily Dainik Jagran. The report citing police source said that BSF soldier’s name was Arvind Kumar and he was from battalion number 42, The tragic incident occurred in Saheb Ganj area of Durganagar. The deceased BSF soldier was from Unnav district of Uttar Pradesh. The police source said that on Wednesday night BSF personnel heard the noise of gunshots after which they found the BSF soldier’s body lying with his hands tied. On hearing the news, DIG CL Velva of BSF Cooch Behar sector reached the spot of the incident and asked the soldiers about the tragedy. On Thursday, Superintendent of Police Dr Bhola Nath Pandey, Deputy Superintendent of police District, D Dibba, Dinahaat’s SDPO Kuntal Banerjee and BDO of Dinahaat Devnath along with other officials reached the spot of incident.

Bholanath Pandey informed that police have found some shreds of evidence and the matter is under probe now. According to the report, Police sources said illegal cow smugglers could be responsible for the murder of the BSF soldier. Police said there have been instances of encounters between BSF and cow smugglers in the past in Sahebganj. Police sources also said they have found a walky-talky, service Rifle, a shoe and an iron box near the body of the deceased BSF soldier. Police suspect cow smugglers behind soldier’s death.