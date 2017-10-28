Shocking! BJP MLA Sangeeta Charel’s husband thrashes toll plaza official; video goes viral

MLA Sangeeta Charel’s husband and some of his aides allegedly thrashed a toll plaza employee in Madhya Pradesh.

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Sangeeta Charel’s husband and some of his aides allegedly thrashed a toll plaza employee in Madhya Pradesh, ANI reports. Sangeeta is an MLA from Ratlam district’s Sailana constituency. The entire incident was caught on CCTV camera installed at the centre. As per Police, the incident happened on Thursday night when Charel and some of his aides tried to cross toll plaza without paying the tax, Dainik Jagran reported. The accused fled the place after the incident. Defending himself, Charel said that he didn’t fight with toll plaza employee.

Another such incident had happened days ago when the staffers at Ghaziabad a toll plaza had run away, leaving the booth unattended for hours after a BJP legislator confronted them for allegedly collecting toll illegally. However, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said the agency was authorised to collect toll. Speaking to PTI, MLA Dalbeer Singh claimed there was a long queue at the toll booth when he reached there in the afternoon and he asked the staffers for the reason for the delay.

Watch | Husband of BJP MLA Sangeeta Charel and his aides thrash toll plaza employee in Ratlam

Months ago, another BJP MLA Rakesh Rathore alleged of thrashing up a toll plaza employee in Uttar Pradesh. However, he later claimed to be innocent. Speaking to IANS, he said that neither owns a Scorpio car as shown in a video which had gone viral nor has he been to New Delhi in the last six months. “This is not me. The person shown in the video is Mahendra Yadav, a Samajwadi Party leader from Biswa. It is sad the media aired the video and the news without any verification,” he had said. This incident too was captured in CCTV.