Shocking! Bihar SSC puts topless actress’ photo on admit card of a girl

The snapshot of the admit card issued by BSSC as gone viral in Bihar.

A Bihar girl got the shock of her life after finding a topless image of a popular actress on her admit card for the SSC Intermediate Level exam to be held on February 26, a report in Hindi daily Prabhat Khabar said today. The admit card was issued by Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) on January 8.

According to the report, the student is a resident of district Nalanda. One wonders as to how and why the SSC put a topless image on her admit card. But the mistake is proving too costly for the girl as the photo of the admit card has gone viral on the internet and social media. It further said the girl’s name matches to the name of the actress but her surname is different.

The incident is another blot on the already infamous education system of Bihar. The BSSC is yet to issue a statement over the issue.

Last year, the entire nation was shocked to find that the topper of Bihar Board exam didn’t even know what is political science. The topper in arts, Ruby Rai, was not able to answer basic questions on her subjects to a news channel. Probe into how she managed to become the topper broke a major education scam in the state.

Several people were arrested in connection with the scam. These included ex-BSEB chairman Lalkeshwar Singh, his wife Usha Singh, a former JD(U) MLA, a college principal, Bachcha Rai and Ruby Rai herself. Rai was arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on June 25 after she gave her re-test of the board exam.