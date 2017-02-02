Shocking accident in Karnataka: Cyclist bleeds to death after mishap, onlookers take videos but do not help

18-year old cyclist who died in the accident. Source: Video capture

An 18-year-old was run over by a speeding bus in Koppal, Karnataka on Wednesday morning and all onlookers stood their standing without helping his for the next 40 minutes. The cyclist cried for help but no one turned for help, eventually an ambulance came and took him to the hospital. He was hit and run over by a state transport bus going to Hubballi from Hosapete. He was caught under a back wheel, but emerged alive. Even after receiving 7 bottles of blood the cyclist lost his life.

In the horrific incident that was caught on camera, the boy, who is identified as Anwar Ali, lay bleeding with an agonising pain before he was rushed to a hospital nearby by. The video footage that has now gone viral shows the Anwar lying in a pool of blood crying for help, while some one gives him water.

The police have registered a case in this connection. A person who claims to be an eyewitness to the accident said that people at the spot were shocked and did not know how to help the boy, as the victim was severely injured and was bleeding profusely. Meanwhile, the locals complain that the spot where the incident took place is an accident prone area and authorities have not taken action despite repeated incidents there.

Recently, in a similar incident, a 38-year-old police officer deprived of timely medical help by onlookers succumbed to injuries following an accident in Mysuru. Karnataka has Good Samaritan law to protect those who provide aid to accident victims.

