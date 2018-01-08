44 homeless people die of cold in Delhi! Arvind Kejriwal blames L-G for appointing ‘useless’ officer

New Delhi: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot launch pilot project for Delhi Common Mobility Card at Delhi Secretariat on Thursday. PTI Photo

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal lashed out at L-G Anil Baijal after a media report today claimed that as many as 44 homeless people have lost their lives due to severe cold in the national capital in the last few days. A report by Hindi Daily Dainik Jagran said that as many as 44 homeless people have paid the price of the negligence of AAM Aadmi Party-led Delhi government, which is engrossed in politics, with their lives. Quoting Sunil Kumar of Centre for Holistic Development (CHD), the report said that the severe cold has badly affected the homeless people in Delhi and in the first six days itself, as many as 44 lives have been lost. The report had some shocking details about the deaths of homeless due to cold.

On January 1, 11 people had died, while six people lost their lives on the second day of the New Year. Similarly, the number of deaths on January 3, January 4, January 5 and January 6 were 4, 11, 7 and 5 respectively. A two-year-old’s body was found near Haidarpur Water Plant in Bawana. In Outer Delhi, a four-year-old’s body was found near MCD Toll Plaza. The Dainik Jagran report said it was suspected that both kids had died due to cold. However, police have not yet confirmed this yet. As per the data by CHD, people aged 2 to 70 have died in the national capital due to cold.

Reacting to reports of the deaths, CM Kejriwal lashed out at the L-G and also issued a show-cause notice to the CEO of Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB). Kejriwal alleged that the L-G appointed a “useless officer” and “refuses” to consult the Delhi government before appointing officers. “How can we run government like this,” Kejriwal asked in the tweet.

Here’s what Arvind Kejriwal said in the tweet:

“Media reporting 44 deaths of homeless due to cold. Am issuing show cause notice to CEO, DUSIB. Negligible deaths last year. This year, LG appointed a useless officer. LG refuses to consult us before appointing officers. How do we run govt like this?”

The minimum and maximum temperatures in national capital rose by a few notches on Sunday when Delhi enjoyed a sun-washed afternoon that pushed the mercury to 20.7 C. As per the Met department, “The minimum temperature at Safdarjung Observatory was recorded at 6.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below the normal, while the maximum is expected to be 20 degrees Celsius.”