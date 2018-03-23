Shocking! 22-year-old girl allegedly stabbed to death by her father two days ahead of her wedding

In a shocking development reported from the state of Kerala, a young woman was stabbed to death just days ahead of her marriage.

In a shocking development reported from the state of Kerala, a young woman was stabbed to death just days ahead of her marriage. The woman, identified as Athira, was only 22-years-old and was about to get married soon. However, what makes the entire incident grim is that the accused who allegedly stabbed the girl was her own father. On Thursday, the police confirmed the incident in Malappuram district’s small village Keezhuparamba. The father, Poovathikkandi Rajan, aged 42, was soon taken into custody by the police officials. By profession, Rajan is a truck driver.

As per E Sinood, the Station House Officer, the father was believed to be against the girl’s marriage to a boy who belonged to a different caste. While Athira’s family members had agreed to the wedding, Rajan was against it.

The wedding was scheduled to happen at a temple in Areekkodu on Friday. However, a day ahead of the wedding, Rajan and his daughter had a quarrel following which, the father lost his cool and allegedly stabbed her daughter repeatedly. She reportedly passed away on her way to the hospital.

As per the police, Athira was working with the dialysis unit of a government medical college at Manjeri, Malappuram district as a technician. Athira met the man, a soldier with the Indian Army in Bengaluru. The duo had met at a medical college in Kozhikode, where the youth’s mother had undergone treatment.

Even the local panchayat member Raihana K V mentioned that Rajan was against the wedding. He opposed the wedding due to the caste factor and was not even willing to discuss the issue. However, as per Raihana, other family members of Athira were not against the marriage.