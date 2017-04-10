Shocker: Mob attacks policemen trying to nab chain snatchers

At least two policemen were injured after stones were pelted upon them by the mob.

In a shocking incident, a police team that had gone to nab two chain snatchers in Maharashtra city of Ambivli was attacked by their family members yesterday. As per the report by ‘The Times of India’, the mob which consisted of mostly women had attacked cops and had also tried to set one of them on fire.

The report further said that at least two policemen were injured after stones were pelted upon them by the mob. The police had got information that the two chain snatchers Samir Irani and Hasan Irani Sayyed were in the residence, following which a combing operation was done to arrest both of them. Samir and Hasan were also wanted in several cases.

However, while returning with both of them, the group of people had stopped and argued with them. During this time, one of the relatives of the accused tried to set on of the cop on fire. The accused had managed to flee during this scuffle. Earlier this year, two men were arrested by the Mumbai Police, who were allegedly involved in several chain snatching incidents in Nallasopara. They were arrested from their residence in Mumbra. Accused Samad Khan (29) and Amir Pathan (26) were alleged to have robbed necklaces from at least five women from the area between 2015 and 2016.

As per cops, the accused had last struck on July 16 last year when they robbed a homemaker. The police said the woman was in a queue to collect water from a tap outside her home when the two men riding a motorbike snatched her necklace and fled. A woman CISF constable in the national capital had recently managed to chase away single-handedly two bike-borne chain snatchers, South Ganesh Nagar area. After the incident, the police had said that even as snatchers managed to flee with her gold chain, they had to leave their bike behind as the constable had threatened to hit them with a brick.