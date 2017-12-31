Shocked Indian expatriate in UAE dies after hearing of mother’s death in Kerala

He was informed of his mother’s death last Thursday. (Representative image)

An Indian expatriate in UAE passed away due to a heart attack after hearing the news of his mother’s demise. The man, Anil Kumar Gopinathan, who hailed from Kerala, was working at a tailoring shop in Umm Al Quwain for almost 20 years. The incident occurred last week. He was informed of his mother’s death last Thursday. His brother Santosh, who is based in Dubai returned back home in Kollam district. He was to fly back home next day, however, his friends found him collapsed in his room. Even though they rushed him to the hospital but all efforts were in vain. The repatriation process took time, because of which his body was flown on Saturday night.

The most shocking part was that even as people have been visiting Kollam knowing about the twin death, Anil’s family did not know about his death, Khaleej Times reported. Till Saturday, his wife and daughter were expecting him to return home and console them in the hour of emotional distress but later, to their horror, they came to know that his body would reach them on Sunday. The bereaved family has now been forced to deal with 2 deaths in the family at the same time.

Meanwhile, the family of Kuldeep Kaur, a Ludhiana-based resident has claimed that she is stuck in Saudi Arabia since last six months and urged External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to bring her back to India. The woman has sent a video to her daughter recently, where she spoke of being forced to work as a servant in Saudi Arabia and that she is being ill-treated by her employers. She also claimed to have bee deprived of food, Hindustan Times reported.

Earlier this month, the minister announced help to bring back a Telangana based woman from Pakistan who was allegedly being tortured by her husband and in-laws. “She is India’s daughter,” Swaraj had tweeted. The woman was married to a man who had earlier claimed that he was from Oman. However, in March, she told her her parents that her husband was actually from Pakistan.