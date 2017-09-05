Shock for Radhe Maa; days after Ram Rahim jailed for rape, court orders FIR against her

It is a shock for controversial and self-styled godwoman Radhe Maa. (Photos: Both from PTI)

It is a shock for controversial and self-styled godwoman Radhe Maa. Days after Dera chief Ram Rahim was sent to jail for raping two sadhvis, Punjab & Haryana High Court has directed Punjab Police to file FIR against Radhe Maa. The court took action after a plea was filed by Phagwara resident Surender Mittal, news agency ANI reported. The big move by the court came after Phagwara resident Mittal approached court saying Radhe Maa had been constantly threatening him not to speak against her.

Earlier, on April 28, the Bombay High Court had asked the police to record the statement of a city resident who had alleged that self-styled godwoman Sukhwinder Kaur alias Radhe Maa had instigated her in-laws to harass her for dowry. Justice Sadhana Jadhav gave this direction to the Borivali police in Mumbai while hearing an application filed by Niki Gupta pleading that she may be allowed to assist the police in conducting the further probe on the basis of her statement. The high court asked the Borivali police to record Gupta’s statement and, if necessary, take further action as per law.

The complainant’s case said police had dropped the name of Radhe Maa from the list of accused on the ground that there was no evidence against her, and she (Gupta) was not informed about it. Gupta pleaded that police should record her statement and conduct further investigation.

Gupta said the police did not inform her about dropping the charges against Radhe Maa and also did not file a report on the issue before a magistrate. Hence, she did not get a chance to assist police in the investigation. The high court was of the view that the complainant has a right to seek further investigation if he or she is not satisfied with the probe.