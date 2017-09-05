  3. Shock for Radhe Maa; days after Ram Rahim jailed for rape, court orders FIR against her

Days after Dera chief Ram Rahim was sent to jail for raping two sadhvis, Punjab & Haryana High Court has directed Punjab Police to file FIR against Radhe Maa.

By: | Published: September 5, 2017 5:27 PM
radhe maa, gurmeet ram rahim singh, Phagwara, Punjab police, FIR, Punjab and Haryana High Court, dowry, Surender Mittal, gurmeet ram rahim, ram rahim, dera chief, dera sacha sauda It is a shock for controversial and self-styled godwoman Radhe Maa. (Photos: Both from PTI)
It is a shock for controversial and self-styled godwoman Radhe Maa. Days after Dera chief Ram Rahim was sent to jail for raping two sadhvis, Punjab & Haryana High Court has directed Punjab Police to file FIR against Radhe Maa. The court took action after a plea was filed by Phagwara resident Surender Mittal, news agency ANI reported. The big move by the court came after Phagwara resident Mittal approached court saying Radhe Maa had been constantly threatening him not to speak against her.

Earlier, on April 28, the Bombay High Court had asked the police to record the statement of a city resident who had alleged that self-styled godwoman Sukhwinder Kaur alias Radhe Maa had instigated her in-laws to harass her for dowry. Justice Sadhana Jadhav gave this direction to the Borivali police in Mumbai while hearing an application filed by Niki Gupta pleading that she may be allowed to assist the police in conducting the further probe on the basis of her statement. The high court asked the Borivali police to record Gupta’s statement and, if necessary, take further action as per law.

The complainant’s case said police had dropped the name of Radhe Maa from the list of accused on the ground that there was no evidence against her, and she (Gupta) was not informed about it. Gupta pleaded that police should record her statement and conduct further investigation.

Gupta said the police did not inform her about dropping the charges against Radhe Maa and also did not file a report on the issue before a magistrate. Hence, she did not get a chance to assist police in the investigation. The high court was of the view that the complainant has a right to seek further investigation if he or she is not satisfied with the probe.

  1. R
    Ruby
    Sep 6, 2017 at 10:18 am
    this Ram Rahim and Radhe Maa bhqgwan ne in loogo saza di hai, kyun ke insaan kabhi bhagwan nahi bansakte, aur bhgwan kabhi jail nahi jate, boore karm walo ko narak mei jage khali hai. aur bewakoof logo ko bhi jo insaan mei bhagwan dekhte hain, we can respect the people but we cannot give the place of god t any human being. jagoo bewakoofoo jaago. bhagwan bhagwan hi hota hai insaan nahi. bhagwaan modern radhe maa
    Reply
  2. A
    Anjali Gupta
    Sep 6, 2017 at 9:57 am
    Reply
  3. V
    Vivaan
    Sep 6, 2017 at 9:22 am
    She should have been behind bars long time back..just abt time anyways
    Reply
  4. P
    premakau
    Sep 6, 2017 at 5:19 am
    Ladies are all out leaving their safe haven of service to one's family-kids-husband- neighbours . They are out in the open all naked .. willingl y naked to submit themselves to rape and suicides just for a car , jewels and a few wades of currency .. but who is responsible? They are helped by self styled babas like SrisriRavi, Badguru., you name them ., -all are creations of politicians to d their black money., who will give them lessons? Time yes Time .,Time wants to change face of the earth.. it is only a matter of time ..
    Reply

