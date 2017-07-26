Shobhaa De takes potshots at potholes, falling trees in Mumbai

“Mumbaikars are confused whether to look down for potholes or look up for falling trees,” Shobhaa De tweeted. (Source: PTI)

In the wake of death cases due to falling of trees and potholes, author Shobhaa De today took to Twitter to mock the administration in her style. “Mumbaikars are confused whether to look down for potholes or look up for falling trees,” De tweeted. The ‘journalist, columnist, social commentator, opinion-shaper and author of 18 books’, as her Twitter handle describes her, was referring to recent deaths involving a falling tree and potholes. Last week, former Doordarshan anchor and yoga instructor Kanchan Nath, while returning home from work in Chembur, became the third casualty of a tree collapse incident this year in the city. Kanchan, 58, died on Saturday, two days after a coconut tree snapped from its trunk and fell on her as she walked down the road.

On Sunday, 34-year-old Jagruti Hogale was killed after she hit a pothole on a national highway near Mumbai and was crushed by a truck. Hogale, the mother of an eight-year-old boy, was a member of the women-only bikers’ club, “The Bikerni”. A day later, a senior Maharashtra minister had denied that she died due to potholes. “Potholes were not the reason for the death of the woman motorcycle-rider who died on Jawhar-Dahanu road in Palghar district near Mumbai,” Maharashtra Public Works Minister Chandrakant Patil had said.

This is not the first time that De has taken to Twitter to express her views against the administration. In 2015, the Shiv Sena moved a breach of privilege motion in the Maharashtra Assembly against her for allegedly insulting the Legislative Assembly, Marathi language and people. De had criticised on Twitter the decision of the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance government to make it compulsory to screen Marathi films in multiplexes at prime time.