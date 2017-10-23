Shivraj Singh Chouhan trolled for praising Air India; here is how twitterati reacted

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan during his US trip. (Source: Twitter)

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was trolled on Twitter for praising the ‘world class’ facilities provided by Air India which once again proved that no matter who you are, the troll army will not spare you. The MP CM who left for the United States on Saturday night took to Twitter to praise Air India. In his tweet, Chouhan said that flying with Air India is always a wonderful experience. “On my way to USA for several important meetings. Flying with @airindiain always feel wonderful. World class service with Indian hospitality,” he posted on his official Twitter handle with an image.

This, however, didn’t go well with the users who were quick to remind the MP CM that the experience isn’t the same for everyone. One user Bhagyashree Pancholi replied to this tweet, tagging both Chouhan and Air India. “Yup ,tax payers tax payers’ money is always sweet. At least hoping that AI will improve its services 4 us so that v can afford more air travel 4 u #loot,” the tweet read.

Meanwhile, another user named Ricky Peyush Pandey took a dig at Chouhan by replying, “Sir, Kabhi Chakghat-Rewa-satna ka ruka hua 4 lane highway bhi dekhne aa jaiye.12000 km dur ja sakte hain par apne state k public ka kasht dekhne nahi aa sakte. (Sir, sometime please come to see incomplete work of the Rewa- Satna four lane highway. You can travel 12,000 Km to the US but you cannot come to see the difficulties being faced by the people of your own state).” Check out how twitterati reacted:

On my way to USA for several important meetings. Flying with @airindiain always feel wonderful. World class service with Indian hospitality. pic.twitter.com/ESW0ryZ8iS — ShivrajSingh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) October 21, 2017

yup, tax payers’ money is always sweet. Atleast hoping that AI will improve its services 4 us so tht v can afford more air travel 4 u #loot — Bhagyashree Pancholy (@mangopeace) October 21, 2017

Sir, Kabhi Chakghat-Rewa-satna ka ruka hua 4 lane highway bhi dekhne aa jaiye.12000 km dur ja sakte hain par apne state k public ka kasht dekhne nahi aa sakte. — Ricky’Piyush’ Pandey (@risk_314) October 21, 2017

Try someday on economy class.. u will have even better feeling!! — Rahul Shrivas ???????? (@imRshrivas) October 21, 2017

Fathers are doing suicide while son’s of Their busy in USA meeting and hospitality @2nd most corrupt state of India. — rishabh pachauri (@rishabhpachauri) October 22, 2017

Sir,

May u go economy class

We can afford it only not ur luxury class

Please first visit each city of the state.

We have voted u for state — future_PM (@i_m_hoax) October 22, 2017

Glad u reached safe. How old was aircraft. Did u r seat have cracks or cracks plastered? pic.twitter.com/mRPXoJWQyi — Bhavani sangannagari (@sbprasadrao) October 23, 2017

It will be wonderful sir as you are traveling first class on public money.!! It will be wonderful — Abhinav Mahajan (@amtraveller2016) October 23, 2017

Only so called world class service to vvip 4 ordinary travellers it’s absolutely rubbish, nt at all compare to other airlines — Bhavin Panchal (@Bhavin7795) October 21, 2017

Chouhan later shared more images of his US trip. In a tweet, he revealed that he has reached Washington DC and then later visited the National Museum of American History. He then met the Indian ambassador to the US, Navtej Sarna. “It was a great pleasure meeting ambassador @NavtejSarna . I look forward to the evening at @IndianEmbassyUS,” Chouhan said in another tweet.