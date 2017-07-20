Shivraj Singh Chouhan led Madhya Pradesh government to pay Rs 1 crore relief to kin of slain jawans

The chief minister said the government will not spare those responsible for the violence in Mandsaur which took the lives of six farmers last month. (PTI)

The Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced that his government will pay Rs one crore as compensation to the kin of soldiers from the state who die in the line of duty. Earlier the state government gave compensation of the same amount to the kin of protesters who died in police firing during the farmers’ unrest in June, reported Indian Express. The announcement was made in the Assembly on the adjournment motion moved by the Opposition Congress MLA Govind Singh and leader of Opposition Ajay Singh over the farmers’ unrest and the death of protesters in Mandsaur district, the report added.

Defending his decision staunchly, the chief minister asked legislators, “Was it a crime?” Chouhan said that he believed in taking the unconventional route. “I was pained and filled with sorrow. I realised I should go out of my way to help families that lost young members.’’

The government will not spare those responsible for the violence in Mandsaur which took the lives of six farmers last month, he said, adding “a judicial commission has been constituted to probe the incident”, according to Hindustan Times. The Congress members were, however, dissatisfied and staged a walkout, saying the chief minister did not respond to their specific allegations of the involvement of some BJP leaders in the Mandsaur incident, the report added.