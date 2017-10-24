Shivraj Singh Chouhan invites US industry majors to invest in Madhya Pradesh

Chouhan briefed the leaders of the corporate world and industry representatives about the new industrial policy, which he said has a clear incentive structure and is not connected with tax. (PTI)

The Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in a series of meetings with US industry representatives and leaders of the corporate world has invited them to invest in his state which now offers a new investor-friendly industrial policy. Chouhan briefed the leaders of the corporate world and industry representatives about the new industrial policy, which he said has a clear incentive structure and is not connected with tax. This is first of its kind policy in the country and no other state offers such a policy in post GST era, Chouhan said in his meeting with Nisha Desai Biswal, the new president of US India Business Council (USIBC). USIBC, which is planning to take a delegation of investors to India for the Global Entrepreneur Summit in Hyderabad next month also accepted an invitation from the chief minister to visit Madhya Pradesh. Chouhan briefed the USIBC members on the investment opportunities available in the state in several areas, especially the food processing sector. BJP general secretary Ram Madhav was also present. In a separate meeting, John Newman, senior vice president of Progress Rail, a Caterpillar company, spoke about expanding their operations in Madhya Pradesh for export of its diesel and electric engines being manufactured by using the skilled manpower of the state and supplier base that will be created by the locomotive factory.

Newman sought support from the chief minister on their existing diesel electric locomotives manufacturing facilities, where the progress has been slow. Chouhan promised to speak with Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and expedite the process. The meeting with Selina Jackson, Vice President, Global Government Relations and Public Policy at Procter and Gamble, revolved around their existing plant in Madhya Pradesh and the tax rebate matter in the aftermath of the GST regime. Chouhan reiterated his commitment to support industry post GST and promised to resolve their pending issues within a short period of time. They also spoke about expanding their logistics operations in the state. Chouhan also briefed them about the new industrial policy and how it benefits the new investors in the state and invited them to make fresh investments in Madhya Pradesh.

Andrew M Whitman, Senior Vice President, Government Affairs at the Varian Medical Systems, in his meeting proposed to develop cancer treatment centres across the state in Public-private partnership mode. The company, which is into cancer treatments, have done extensive studies in Madhya Pradesh on the need for cancer treatment in the state. Noting that he has keen interest in such facilities, the chief minister said they are welcome to come and make a detailed presentation to the health department.