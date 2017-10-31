Now, Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s ‘flying kiss’ in public is going viral on Twitter; watch video

Shivraj Singh Chouhan is seen saying ‘I love you too’ to someone during a gathering. (Pictures: Twitter Video Grab/Mahim Pratap Singh)

A video of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan giving a ‘flying kiss’ to someone at a public meeting is going viral on social media. In the video, Chouhan is seen saying ‘I love you too’ to someone during a gathering. The Madhya Pradesh chief minister had recently courted a controversy when he compared the road infrastructure in United States with that of his home state. Chouhan, addressing a press conference in Washington DC, had said, “When I got down at Washington Airport and travelled on roads, I felt roads in Madhya Pradesh are better than those in the US.” He further talked about his government’s achievements in the particular sector at the conference. “We’ve constructed 1.75 lakh km (approx) of roads in MP. Have connected all villages with roads,” Chouhan was quoted as saying.

Chouhan’s remark went viral on social media and drew sharp criticism from the opposition. Reacting to the remarks, Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia said that Chouhan will come to know about their real condition only when he gets down from the chopper. Going a step further, Congress demanded revocation of Chouhan’s diplomatic visa for “violating diplomatic limitations” by commenting on condition of roads in US. PTI reoprts that state unit Congress president Arun Yadav also appealed to US President Donald Trump to “register a case against the MP CM under the law of the land for insulting America”.

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan blows a kiss to some man yelling “mamaji, I love you”. pic.twitter.com/gaweqqB4Mo — Mahim Pratap Singh (@mayhempsingh) October 31, 2017

Countering Yadav, senior leader Bhupendra Singh posted a series of tweets explaining the chief minister’s statement. Singh also warned of possible legal measures against the state Congress chief. “If Arun Yadav’s statement comes under the violation of the law, then the legal action will be considered (against him). Yadav has lost political etiquettes,” Bhupendra Singh said in a tweet.