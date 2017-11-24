Shivraj Singh Chouhan blasts increasing use of English words in daily life, including ‘mummy-papa’, instead of ‘mata-pita’

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday has mocked some people’s love for English. (PTI)

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday has mocked some people’s love for English. The MP CM took a dig at the growing use of English words in everyday usage in India referring to mummy-papa and dad. “Nowadays, instead of `mata-pita’, the use of mummy-papa has gained currency,” he said during a function where hundreds of school children sang Vande Mataram. Chouhan while mocking the language shared an anecdote with the children. He said that one of his friends lost his father, the friend who had a keen love for the colonial language while referring to his father said “pita has become ‘dead’ (which sounds closer to dad)”. Chouhan further asserted that the language is a distortion that has crept into the thinking of Indians.

While speaking to reporters later, the CM referred to queen Padmavati as ‘Rajmata’ and said that great personalities who laid down their lives for the country should always be respected. Chouhan recently announced that Madhya Pradesh will be offering a ‘Rashtramata Padmavati’ award to brave citizens of the state. The award will be sponsored by the state. Chouhan has also promised of making a bust of Padmavati beside the memorial of martyrs in the state. Asked about the installation of a bust of Nathuram Godse, assassin of Mahatma Gandhi, in Gwalior, Chouhan said it has been removed.

Notably, English words have been Indianised over the years and several Hindi words have also been inducted into the English dictionary because of its extensive usage by UK authorities. Words like ‘Achcha’, ‘Bapu’, ‘Bada Din’, ‘Bachcha’, ‘Surya Namaskar’ have been recently included in the latest edition of Oxford dictionary. Total of 70 words from various regional languages like Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Bengali and Gujarati have been added in the dictionary, which was updated a month back alongside 900 distinctive words already identified by OED.

Most of the words inducted are connected to food, culture or relationships. ‘Achcha’ used in Hindi refers to an expression of affirmation akin to okay even surprise, joy or understanding of a situation. Urdu word “Abba’ meaning father has also been included in Oxford English Dictionary. The inclusion of the seventy words in OED reflects the mingling and evolution of the diverse Indian culture that has shaped the way of speaking English in the country.