Shivpal Yadav to meet Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday in Lucknow

This comes after former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav snubbed Shivpal and named Ram Govid Chowdhury the Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly.

Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Singh Yadav will meet Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday in Lucknow. The meeting is scheduled to take place this morning. The meeting is likely to evoke sharp reactions from opposition, especially SP. This comes after former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav snubbed Shivpal and named Ram Govid Chowdhury the Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly. Shivpal and Akhilesh share a strained relationship as the equation between the uncle-nephew soured prior to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections.

Meanwhile, in a new twist to the feud within the Samajwadi Party, its leader Shivpal Singh Yadav said he will soon launch a campaign to unite “samajwadis” (socialists) to bring them on one platform. Shivpal, the warring uncle of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, had threatened to launch a new party after the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Watch this video

“We will not let the legacy of ‘samajwad’ (socialism) to weaken and will soon launch a campaign to unite socialists to bring them on one platform,” he said here while felicitating Sayed Sagir Ahmad, a senior socialist leader.

“The fight for social justice will be fought with full strength. In the name of Rama, politics of social justice should be done and not of hatred,” Shivpal said.

Watch this video

After filing his nomination for state polls on January, he had said he would form a new party after the election results are declared. But, subsequently he had said there was no such move.

In a public outburst against his son, Mulayam on Saturday had said Akhilesh had insulted him and the voters understood that “one who is not loyal to his father, cannot be loyal to anyone” which led to the party’s poll debacle.

The SP got only 47 seats in the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly, its lowest tally since the party’s inception in 1992.

Following a bitter feud between the father and the son, Akhilesh had snatched reins of the party from Mulayam Singh and their fight also reached the Election Commission.

Mulayam, who has since been given the role of party mentor, had openly criticised the Samajwadi-Congress alliance and was virtually absent from the campaign too.

(With agency inputs)