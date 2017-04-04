Shivpal cites Akhilesh-Dimple Yadav hurdle, snubs Mulayam, does U-turn on new party

The next step in the family feud between party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and brother Shivpal Yadav on one side and former’s son Akhilesh Yadav has taken another turn. (PTI)

The next step in the family feud between party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and brother Shivpal Yadav on one side and former’s son Akhilesh Yadav has taken another turn. It transpires that Mulayam is egging his brother to start a separate party of his own (something Shivapal had threatened to do when the SP feuud was at its most volatile) and that he will support the move as much as possible. As things stand at the moment, in the wake of the Assembly elections being over, Akhilesh has more or less snatched the party away from his father and uncle, even though Mulayam has a ceremonial position at the top, but evidently no executive power, which must be hurting the erstwhile Uttar Pradesh strongman. While for all intents and purposes the feud was over as soon as the assembly results were announced in which the SP was trounced by the Narendra Modi and Amit Shah led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), yet these new comments have added new life to the row.

However, the reaction to his offer was not exactly what Mulayam had hoped for. In fact, his, till now, obedient brother reacted negatively to the idea and all of it was stemming from mistrust! Shivpal replied to Muyalam that if he made a separate party, Mulayam might withdraw his consent and step back. According to Dainik Bhaskar, Mulayam Singh at his residence in Itanagar met Shivpal Yadav and kept a proposal to make a separate party, where Shivpal said that he might step back if his son and daughter-in-law Dimple Yadav convinced him to do so. A source close to Yadav family said that Mulayam is very upset with his son and UP former CM Akhilesh Yadav’s behaviour when he insulted him and Shivpal during the polls. Mulayam Singh is also annoyed with the fact that Shivpal was not chosen as the Leader of Opposition in the assembly.

Even though Akhilesh failed to avert the party’s defeat in the assembly elections, he has managed to install himself as the leader of the party. Akhilesh chose his loyalist Ram Govind Chaudhary, MLA from Bansdih seat of Ballia, as the Leader of Opposition in the assembly, overlooking Shivpal, Azam Khan and other Mulayam loyalists. Shivpal has not taken part in the meeting of SP MLAs and MLCs presided over by Akhilesh.

After the meeting, both uncle and father took a dig at Akhilesh Yadav. On Saturday, Muyalam in a public outburst said that his son insulted him and gave PM Narendra Modi a reason to target him – he went to the extent of saying “Jo apne baap kaa nahi ho saka, woh aapka kya hogaa (how can a person who is not loyal to his father, be loyal to you).” Expressing resentment over the “sacking” of the then UP Cabinet Minister Shivpal Yadav, Mulayam said, “He (Akhilesh) sacked his own uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav – a very hard working Minister, who was also insulted”. On the other hand, Shivpal also attacked on Akhilesh and said that those who achieve everything without having to work hard fail to make the right decisions. “I am with Netaji (Mulayam) and would stay with him,” he had told reporters.