Shiv Sena’s youth leader Aaditya Thackeray’s BMW collides with another car in Mumbai

Young leader of the Shiv Sena youth wing, ‘Yuva Sena’, Aditya Thackeray’s BMW collided with another car in Kala Nagar Junction area of Mumbai on Sunday. Aditya took to Twitter to review the situation, tweeting that everyone is safe and sound. He also tweeted that the car that jumped the signal is also fine. He then concluded by thanking his supporters and well-wishers for offering prayers and good wishes that kept them safe and out of danger.

Tweeps, thank you for your concern and calls. I met with an accident being hit by a speeding car that jumped a signal at Kalanagar junction — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) January 15, 2017

He tweeted, “Tweeps, thank you for your concern and calls. I met with an accident being hit by a speeding car that jumped a signal at Kalanagar junction (sic).”

Everyone is safe and sound. The car that jumped the signal is fine too. Thank you for the prayers and good wishes that keep us safe. — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) January 15, 2017

Aditya Thackeray is the son of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.