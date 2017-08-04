Shiv Sena urges Narendra Modi government to ban Chinese products

Shiv Sena Punjab unit today urged the central government to ban the sale of Chinese products in the Indian markets in view of the country’s continued “threatening” standoff over the Doklam border issue. (PTI)

Shiv Sena Punjab unit today urged the central government to ban the sale of Chinese products in the Indian markets in view of the country’s continued “threatening” standoff over the Doklam border issue. Talking to reporters here, Sena’s state vice president Inderjit Karwal claimed that the public was already “wary of buying” China-made products and the central government should initiate measures to ban them to hit China’s economy. “On one hand, China is provoking Pakistan to foment trouble in India, while on the other hand, it was vetoing in the UN in the matter of declaring Masood Azhar a global terrorist. Now it is having an evil eye on the Indian territory under its sinister expansionist designs and is indulging in intimidating tactics,” he said. Reminding Narendra Modi led Union government of “China’s historical penchant for backstabbing India”, the Shiv Sena said China and Pakistan “would never be friends with India”. “It was high time that China was taught a befitting lesson by banning its products and Pakistan too dealt with sternly”, it added.