Shiv Sena slams Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis for statement lauding ‘outsiders’

The Shiv Sena said today that Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis should withdraw his “irresponsible” statement lauding the contribution of “outsiders” to Mumbai. The Sena, which is part of the Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government and the NDA dispensation at the Centre, has been often at loggerheads with the BJP on several issues. “Marathi people have the first right and claim over Mumbai. The statement by Fadnavis is an insult to Maharashtra,” an editorial in Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ said. According to the editorial, “Fadnavis should withdraw his irresponsible statement.” Fadnavis lauded the contributions of North Indians and people from other states in the development of Mumbai. The chief minister said the country’s financial capital has always given shelter to many and those who live here have added to the city’s prestige. “I believe that among the many things which make Mumbai great is the people who have come from various states and settled here. They also make Mumbai great,” Fadnavis said at a public event in suburban Ghatkopar here on Wednesday.

“Today, when we speak of Mumbai and Maharashtra, we immediately see the North Indian community. This city has always given shelter to many and those who have got shelter here have always added to the city’s prestige,” he said. The BJP leader said, “Today, we can say that the North Indian community which has settled in Mumbai, has always worked towards increasing the prestige of the city.”