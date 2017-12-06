Shiv Sena sends team to hoist tricolor at Lal Chowk in Srinagar

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Shiv Sena has sent a team to Srinagar to hoist the national flag at Lal Chowk tomorrow, its state chief Dimpy Kohli said today. The party’s move comes in the wake of National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah daring the Centre to hoist the tricolor at Lal Chowk.

“A special team of the Sena was today sent to Srinagar where it will hoist the tricolor at Lal Chowk tomorrow,” Kohli told PTI.

He said Abdullah had challenged “Indians to hoist the tricolor at Lal Chowk and this will be our reply to him”.

Abdullah had last week said, “They (Centre and BJP) are talking about raising the flag in PoK. I ask them to go and raise the tricolor at Lal Chowk in Srinagar. They cannot even do that and they are talking about PoK.”

Kohli said, “The time is not far off when the tricolor would be hoisted in PoK as well.”

He said the JK unit of the Sena was doing it on the instructions of the central leadership of the party.