Sanjay Rout explains ‘real’ reason for BJP defeat in Gorakhpur, Phulpur; can you believe this?

Raut said that BJP’s defeat in the two seats didn’t come as a result of SP-BSP alliance.

In a jibe, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Rout on Wednesday explained what he claimed to be the reason behind Bharatiya Janata Party’s defeat in Gorakhpur and Phulpur bypolls. Rout, who was speaking to reporters outside Parliament, linked the election outcome with Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Agarwal’s entry to the BJP. Referring to an extraneous reason, Raut said that BJP’s defeat in the two seats didn’t come as a result of SP-BSP alliance.

“I don’t think that SP-BSP alliance worked, I think Lord Rama got against the BJP when it offered a red carpet to the SP leader who disrespected Lord Rama the most,” Sanjay Raut said. (Main ye nahi maanta ke SP-BSP gath-bandhan ne kaam kiya, main maanta hu ke prabhu Shri Ram ki sabse zyada ninda karne wale SP ke neta ke liye aapne jis din red carpet daala usi din prabhu Shri Ram bhi aapke khilaf hogaye).

On Monday, Agarwal, once a big critic of PM Narendra Modi, left SP and announced his decision to join BJP after he was denied a ticket to the Rajya Sabha. Known for his controversial statements, Agarwal had once made controversial remarks on Lord Rama inside the Upper House of the Parliament. A big controversy had erupted following his joining the BJP. Speaking to media, Agarwal reffered to Jaya Bachchan as a ‘nachnewali’.

Earlier today, Samajwadi Party strengthened its grip over Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha seats as party’s candidates took massive leads. The biggest setback for the BJP came from CM Adityanth’s citadel, Gorakhpur. Here, SP’s Pravin Nishad was leading over BJP’s Upendra Dutt Shukla by 26,446 votes at the end of 21st round of counting. On the other hand, SP’s Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel was leading by 47,351 votes over BJP’s Kaushalendra Singh Patel in Phulpur.

The bypolls were necessitated after CM Adityanath vacated the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya the Phulpur seats. Speaking on the outcomes, Maurya said the party will analyse the reasons, BJP’s performance would be reviewed and future planning done by taking stock of social and other factors.