Shiv Sena questions PM Narendra Modi over reshuffling Cabinet hours before he left for China

The Shiv Sena on Monday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the third reshuffle of the Union Cabinet, asserting there was no hurry for the mega event, just hours before he left for the BRICS Summit in China.

By: | Published: September 4, 2017 11:17 AM
Shiv Sena, BRICS Summit, China, Narendra Modi, Cabinet Reshuffle, Modi The Shiv Sena on Monday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the third reshuffle of the Union Cabinet, asserting there was no hurry for the mega event, just hours before he left for the BRICS Summit in China.(Image: IE)
The Shiv Sena on Monday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the third reshuffle of the Union Cabinet, asserting there was no hurry for the mega event, just hours before he left for the BRICS Summit in China. In an editorial in its mouthpiece ‘Saamna’, the Shiv Sena said, “The BRICS Summit meet in China is a very important event for Prime Minister Modi; so conducting a reshuffle of his Union Cabinet was not necessary; especially hours before he left for the BRICS meet. This reshuffle totally looks like a distribution of cards to random ministers which has been conducted in a hurry. Even if this reshuffle was not carried out, do you think the Chinese President would not have met our Prime Minister?”

Further taking a jibe at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah, the article said that the former is playing his dirty politics. “This Cabinet reshuffle was not just planned by Prime Minister Modi, but also the saffron party president Amit Shah as terming the last one before the General Elections of 2019. By doing this, they both are only playing their dirty politics in the system, which is so not accepted. The Cabinet can have a large number of people, but we will judge the Cabinet on its performance,” the article added.

Yesterday, the third reshuffle of the Union Cabinet, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi saw the promotion of sincere and hardworking ministers, and the induction of new faces. In two of the nine major changes in the Cabinet, Union Minister Piyush Goyal has been given the charge of Railway Ministry, while Nirmala Sitharaman has been assigned the charge of the Defence Ministry, making her only the second woman to hold the post since late Indira Gandhi.

  1. G
    Girish
    Sep 4, 2017 at 12:04 pm
    Dear PM you have unnecessary patience over Shivsena , Please take stricter disciplinary actions on them as they r just your ally partner , It's not mandatory on BJP Involve in each matters decisions ? Shivsena's nuisance,Immaturity is almost standard of street fighters ,they are trying to demoralize BJP's confidence moral .Please withdrew support in Maharashtra from them by showing door to them who are blackmailing BJP at center as well as at state level with childish behavior ,declare president rule in state and be as caretaker government with common minimum have a fresh elections along with other states or after six months ,Go all out and thrash them permanently in political arena, they are not allowing CM to function properly. make them allies understand their support will be taken when it is needed as BJP is having strong majority in both houses, BJP is such party which has risen very broadly though doors r closed too many r interested to join BJP being transparent non family
    Reply

