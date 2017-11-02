Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray meets West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray today met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee here, fuelling speculations in the political circles. (Image: IE)

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray today met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee here, fuelling speculations in the political circles. The Sena chief, accompanied by son Aaditya Thackeray, paid a visit to Banerjee in the afternoon at a south Mumbai hotel where she is staying. Both Sena and Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC) have been at loggerheads with the BJP and the Narendra Modi government on a host of issues, including demonetisation.

Banerjee, who is in the city since Tuesday and expected to return to Kolkata tomorrow, met top industrialists and bankers here yesterday as part of a roadshow, ahead of the fourth edition of the Bengal Global Business Summit, to be held in Kolkata in January. The Shiv Sena had last year teamed up with the TMC in a bid to take on the BJP over the issue of demonetisation.

Thackeray had told mediapersons in November last year that if there was nothing wrong in Prime Minister Modi meeting (NCP chief) Sharad Pawar, then there was nothing wrong if the Sena held talks with Banerjee on a crucial issue.