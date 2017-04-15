Shiv Sena opposes Maharashtra PAC suggestions on sex determination

Shiv Sena leader Neelam Gorhe today wrote to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, asking him to not accept the recommendations made by the PAC in the report. (Reuters)

The Shiv Sena today opposed the proposal by a Maharashtra Assembly committee to make the pre-natal sex determination mandatory to prevent female foeticide. The suggestion was made by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) in a report tabled in the Legislative Assembly last Friday. Sena leader Neelam Gorhe today wrote to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, asking him to not accept the recommendations made by the PAC in the report.

The PAC has stated that the Pre-conception and Pre-natal Diagnostic Techniques (Regulation and Prevention of Misuse) Act, 1994, has the provision to punish only doctors and not parents. “Apart from doctors, district health officers and NGOs should also be involved in the sonography tracking system to pressurise parents to not indulge in girl foeticide,” it stated.

Gorhe demanded that the government should either reject the report or delete the “impractical” recommendations. “These (making pre-natal sex determination mandatory) are impractical recommendations and they go against a court order in this regard. The government should clarify at the earliest about its stand on the recommendations. We will raise the issue in the monsoon session (of legislature) if it is not sorted out,” she stated.

Meanwhile, a social activist Varsha Deshpande questioned the rationale behind the report. “The chairman (of PAC) and all members are pubic representatives. But, that does not mean that they have the expertise in all sectors or fields. Who they have discussed the issue with, whose opinion the committee has asked for, or on what basis did they come to the conclusions or recommendations?” she asked.