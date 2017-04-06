Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad plays victim card in Lok Sabha, says ‘I apologise to Parliament’

Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad on Thursday alleged that media-trial has been going on and claimed he was assaulted by Air India staff.

Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad on Thursday alleged that media-trial has been going on and claimed he was assaulted by Air India staff. Underlining that he will not say sorry to Air India official, Gaikwad said, “I apologise to Parliament if I’ve caused any hurt.” The controversial lawmaker asked “what have I done?”. He further said that air-hostess has given statement in his favour. Gaikwad claimed that after 45 minutes an officer came and said he was the ‘father of Air India’. Gaikwad also alleged that the official asked him whether he is Narendra Modi? Gaikwad also reiterated that he has not done anything wrong. It has been learned that Union Minister of Civil Aviation Ashok Gajapathi Raju was heckled by Shiv Sena MPs. According to a report, after Lok Sabh speaker adjourned the House post Gaikwad’s statement, Shiv Sena MPs surrounded Raju. Situation defused when BJP MP SS Ahluwalia and Home Minister Rajnath Singh intervened. The situation got so far out of hand that Shiv Sena MP Anant Geete charged at Raju before others intervened. Notably, in a snub to the Shiv Sena MP’s claim, Raju said in Lok Sabha that “safety won’t be compromised.”

Shiv Sena MPs today raised anti-Air India slogans in Lok Sabha even as Speaker Sumitra Mahajan allowed Gaikwad to make a statement in the House. “He (Ravindra Gaikwad, who assaulted Air India staffer) must be allowed to give his statement,” party MP Anandrao Adsul said. Earlier, Gaikwad, who had assaulted Air India Staffer, arrived in Parliament. Gaikwad also met Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut in latter’s residence in Delhi this morning.

Earlier, the Lok Sabha Secretariat had sought details from the Civil Aviation Ministry of the incident involving Gaikwad and the subsequent ban against him by Air India for assaulting its staffer. The report has been sought after the privilege motion moved by the Shiv Sena as its MP was banned by all major domestic airlines from flying, after he had assaulted an Air-India employee.

A letter has been written by Lok Sabha Secretariat to top officials of the Civil Aviation Ministry seeking details of the entire episode of assault of an Air-India employee by Lok Sabha MP Gaikwad following which he has been banned from flying, sources in the Lok Sabha Secretariat said.

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan had said she was considering a privilege motion by the Shiv Sena on the ban by all airlines on the party MP.

Any MP of either house can give notice against anyone who is accused of breach of privilege. This privilege provides certain rights and immunities to MPs, MLAs and MLCs.

Earlier, Mahajan had pitched for an amicable resolution of the issue after domestic airlines’ blanket ban on Gaikwad.

Last month, 57-year old Gaikwad, a Lok Sabha member from Osmanabad in Maharashtra, had abused and assaulted a 60-year-old duty manager of Air India with slippers just because he had to travel economy class on an all-economy flight though he had an open business class ticket.

Air India has refused to fly the MP, following which other private airlines too refused to fly him. An FIR was also registered against him.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena members in Parliament had warned of protests in Parliament if the issue of its MP Gaikwad was not resolved soon.

All major domestic airlines have imposed a flying ban on him for assaulting an Air India duty manager.

Anandrao Adsul (Shiv Sena) said Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan was the custodian of the House “but our matter has not been resolved yet”.

“If it is not resolved, then we will be force to carry our protest. Being part of the government, we do not want to create a scene but will be forced to do so. This (air travel) is his constitutional right,” he said.

During the Zero Hour, Devji Mansingram Patel (BJP) also alleged that last week Jet Airways did not provide a seat to him despite his bookings and allegedly sold that seat to another passenger.

He claimed that similar problems were being faced by other MPs and people. “Private airlines are bullying…this bullying should be curbed,” he said.

Adsul alleged that his party MP Ravindra Gaikwad was also manhandled by airline staffers. “Under which law has his travel by air been banned,” he questioned.

Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said: “We will see to it”.

Air India and most other airlines have barred Ravindra Gaikwad, a Shiv Sena MP from Osmanabad constituency in Maharashtra, from its flights and also cancelled his tickets.

