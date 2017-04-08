Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad refuses to apologise, calls Air India official ‘mad’

Ravindra Gaikwad has refused to apologise for assaulting an Air India official. (Source: PTI)

Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad who was accused of assaulting an Air India staff member has refused to apologise for his act even though the flying ban imposed on him was lifted. On Saturday, Gaikwad said that he will only tender an apology from Parliament for disrespecting its dignity. He stated that it was a small conflict and added that staff of the airline is mad and around eight such cases of indulging into brawl have been registered against him.

“The Air India staff had started the conflict. It was his fault why would I apologises. I will apologise to the Parliament if my action damaged its dignity. It was just a small conflict. The staff is mad and around eight such cases of indulging into brawl have been registered against him,” Gaikwad told ANI. He further added that no airline has the right to bar a person from flying and the ban imposed on him was not right.

You may also want to watch:

Gaikwad added that his complaints were not addressed questioning whether Air India would have treated a common man in a similar manner. However, the ban was lifted yesterday after the request from Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju. The development comes a day after the Shiv Sena MP tendered an apology to the Civil Aviation Minister, expressing regret over the incident.

“It is learnt through media that I have booked the tickets for Air India to travel from Delhi to Mumbai for 17 and 24 April and my defaming is continued. On this connection, I would like to make it clear that I have neither booked a ticket for 17 nor 24th April, 2017 for any airline as being aired by media as the session will be sin-e-die on 13th April 2017,” Gaikwad said in a statement.