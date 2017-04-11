Shiv Sena has lost self confidence, says Vikhe Patil

Vikhe Patil, who is the Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, said had the Shiv Sena been sincere about farm loan waiver, it would have quit the governments at the Centre and the state.(PTI)

Congress leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil today slammed the Shiv Sena for attending the NDA meeting in Delhi saying that the Uddhav Thackeray-led party had lost self confidence. Vikhe Patil, who is the Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, said had the Shiv Sena been sincere about farm loan waiver, it would have quit the governments at the Centre and the state.

“Shiv Sena was never sincere on the demand for farm loan waiver. If it was truthful, the party would have given up power. The party has lost its self-confidence, which is why it is attending the NDA meeting,” he said.

Vikhe Patil said the Opposition’s ‘Sangharsh Yatra’ would not stop till the demand for farm loan waiver was accepted.

“After 9,000 farmers have committed suicide, still the government doesn’t feel it is the right time to provide relief to farmers,” he alleged.

Hitting out at Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for saying he the UP model of loan waiver would be studied, Vikhe Patil said the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister took 13 days to take the decision, but Fadnavis was still buying time for two and half years.

“This, despite the fact the farmers are struggling with natural calamities,” he said.

Vikhe said the first phase of ‘Sangharsh Yatra’ covered 16 districts and 1,500 kms, where the opposition leaders saw the “unrest and anger” among farmers.

The second phase will start from April 15, he said.

“We will continue our struggle, till farmers will get 100 per cent loan waiver,” he said.

Vikhe Patil said Shiv Sena was never serious about farmers’ issues despite being in power. “It was playing an opposition’s role. The party does not have clarity in its views,” he said.