Shiv Sena flays PM Narendra Modi, dubs demonetisation ‘Hiroshima moment for Indian economy’

The Shiv Sena has launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his much-debated decision of demonetisation. It has termed the decision of scrapping Rs 500 and Rs 1000 currency notes as ‘Hiroshima moment for Indian economy’, according to Times Now report. In an article published in Shiv Sena’s Mouthpiece ‘Saamana’, BJP’s alliance partner in the Central and Maharashtra governments has called the note ban ‘atom bomb’. The party also criticised PM Modi, saying ‘the PM is not in a position to listen to RBI’. Shiv Sena has time to time expressed reservation against the move.

Earlier, the party had asked the Union government to reveal how many soldiers died at the borders post demonetisation, in an apparent bid to rubbish the Centre’s claim that terror funding has been checked with the note ban exercise. Also, taking exception to Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar’s statements crediting the RSS teachings for surgical strike across the LoC last year, it said the Army should not be dragged into politics.

In a jibe at PM Narendra Modi over demonetisation, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray today said we will talk about it once the 50-day deadline expires on December 30. He said though PM is assuring of improvement in situation after 50 days the common man is suffering the most because of the note ban. Commenting upon the proposed Mumbai-Nagpur Super Expressway, he said Sena will not allow any injustice to happen to farmers whose farm lands will be acquired for the project.

Shiv Sena also had said Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s lament about the problems associated with execution of demonetisation was the vindication of the party’s stand on the issue, and slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s push for digital economy.