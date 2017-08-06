Shiv Sena congratulates Vice President elect Venkaiah Naidu, urges him to work for welfare of people

The Shiv Sena on Sunday congratulated Vice President-elect M. Venkaiah Naidu for his new position and urged him to rise above politics and work for the welfare of the people. (PTI)

The Shiv Sena on Sunday congratulated Vice President-elect M. Venkaiah Naidu for his new position and urged him to rise above politics and work for the welfare of the people. “Both the two highest position of the country of a President and a Vice-President should be above politics as they represent the country and the people,” Shiv Sena leader Manisha Kayande told ANI. She said the Vice-President should understand the feeling and sufferings of common people and should think and work for the benefit of the people. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) nominee and former union minister was elected as the 13th Vice President of India with 516 votes. Opposition nominee Gopalkrishna Gandhi secured 244 votes.

Total 771 out of 785 MPs cast their votes today. However, it was revealed that 14 Members of Parliament (MPs) were not present during the voting process. Voting for the Vice-Presidential Election ended with a total poll percentage of 98.21 per cent. Naidu will be sworn-in as the new Vice-President of India on August 11. Outgoing Vice-President Hamid Ansari will demit office on August 10.