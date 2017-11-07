Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray met Sharad Pawar, reveals NCP supremo

(Source: PTI)

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, on Tuesday, said that the Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray met him and sought his advise on the state of politics in Maharashtra. However, he did not indicate if Thackeray’s party would pull out of the BJP-led government amid a growing rift in the ruling BJP-Sena alliance. Pawar told reporters that Uddhav Thackeray and Sena MP Sanjay Raut met him in Mumbai last week. He said, “In our meeting, they did not look satisfied (with the BJP-led government in Maharashtra) but they did not say if they are going to pull out.” Pawar also cleared that it did not matter to his party even if the Sena pulled out of the government saying, “Our stance is clear. We (NCP) aren’t going to help anyone in this process.”

When asked about future prospects with the Shiv Sena, Pawar, whose party was in power in Maharashtra with the Congress for 15 years said, “If the time comes, we will have a discussion with like-minded parties.” Pawar’s statement comes after Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis accused the Sena of playing the role of the opposition despite being in the government in the state and at the Centre.

The Shiv Sena leader had recently also met Mamata Banerjee, which the party dubbed as a ‘courtesy call’ and rubbished suggestions that the meeting had any political agenda.