Shiv Sena-BJP growing bonhomie? Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Uddhav Thackeray hold close door meeting

It seems the Shiv Sena has softened its heart towards BJP, its senior partner in Maharashtra Government. State Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis visited Shivaji Park to pay homage to Sena founder late Bal Thackeray on Friday. He also had a close door meeting with Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, according to a report by Hindustan Times. It was in May this year that both leaders were seen together at the launch of NCP leader Praful Patel’s pictorial biography.

Thackeray had also refrained from commenting on police firing on farmers in Ahmedabad recently, in which two were injured. While attending the fifth death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray on Friday, Fadnavis also announced that environmental clearance for the Balasaheb Thackeray memorial was in the last stage of clearance. Speaking at the memorial ceremony, Maharashtra CM said that most of the approvals were in place and the clearance by environment ministry was at the last stage. He added that the state government would do everything in its powers for the construction of the memorial.

Both coalition partners in the state have been sharing a strained relationship of late. The memorial has been a contentious issue and has failed to take its final form. In September, the State Urban Development department issued a notice to change the reservation of the Mayor’s Bungalow to a “Grand Memorial of Swargiya Balasaheb Thackeray” in the current Development Plan (DP) 1991. Issued on September 7, the notification said that the state has appointed a panel, which would develop the Thackeray memorial on the plot at the mayor’s residence.

The memorial site has the sprawling bungalow that was constructed in the 1920s, and has been used as Mumbai Mayor’s official residence since 1964. Thackeray also handed over a cheque of Rs 2 crores to the Chief Minister for his Farmers’ Relief Fund. It was collected by the Sena MLAs who contributed a month’s salary to the fund.