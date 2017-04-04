Shiromani Akali Dal praises UP govt’s decision to waive farm loans

SAD secretary reminded Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh of his loan waiver promise and asked, “Now what stops Amarinder from following Adityanath’s footsteps.”. (PTI)

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) today welcomed the Uttar Pradesh government’s decision to waive farmers’ loans and urged the ruling Congress in Punjab to do the same. SAD secretary and spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema said the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has stood by its commitment and deserves all praise for its “historic” decision. He reminded Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh of his loan waiver promise and asked, “Now what stops Amarinder from following Adityanath’s footsteps.”. Delivering on the BJP’s poll promise to small and marginal farmers, the Yogi Adityanath cabinet today decided to waive their crop loans up to Rs 1 lakh, totalling a staggering Rs 36,359 crore, at its very first meeting.

