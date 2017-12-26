Shirdi temple gets Rs 5.30 crore donation in 4-day Christmas holiday

The temple had received Rs 4.30 crore in donation during the same period last year. As per the CEO, devotees chose various means to donate this year. (PTI)

The famous Shirdi shrine has received donation worth Rs 5.30 crore, including gold ornaments, during Christmas vacation between December 22 and December 25, Shirdi Saibaba Sansthan Trust CEO Rubal Agrawal said today. The temple had received Rs 4.30 crore in donation during the same period last year. As per the CEO, devotees chose various means to donate this year. “While Rs 3.10 crore was donated in cash boxes, Rs 1.08 crore at donation counters. Donation of Rs 38 lakh was made by devotees through debit cards and of Rs 10 lakh online. A donation of Rs 25 lakh was received either through cheques, demand drafts (DDs) or money order,” Agrawal said. The donation included foreign exchange worth Rs 12.42 lakh received from the US, UK, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, and Canada. “Devotees also donated 781 gm gold ornaments and silver items weighing 7.600 kgs worth Rs 25 lakh,” Agrawal said.

She said a total of five lakh devotees from various parts of the country and from abroad paid obeisance at the famous shrine during the four days.

A total of 2.5 lakh devotees took ‘prasad’ at the Prasadalaya. “The Trust sold two lakh ladoo packets during the four-day period,” she said, adding that 38,000 devotees availed paid pass darshan. The CEO said the temple will remain open round-the-clock on December 31 considering a heavy rush on New Year eve.