Shipping Ministry sets up GST cells, conducts workshop

To facilitate a smooth transition to the GST regime, the Ministry of Shipping has constituted GST cells and conducted a workshop today to sensitise all constituents of the maritime fraternity. Chairing the workshop, Secretary Shipping, Rajive Kumar said it was the endeavour of the ministry to try and communicate the efforts of the government to the maritime fraternity, and at the same time understand the concerns of the industry so that there can be a smooth moving over to the GST regime, Ministry of Shipping said in a statement.

“Ministry and all the subordinate offices have constituted dedicated GST cells for smooth implementation of GST,” it said. Compliance and its costs were the most voiced issue amongst participants and the Ministry of Shipping has made a note of various issues which need to be brought to the attention of the Ministry of Finance, the statement said.

GST experts from Departments of Revenue and Industry made presentations in the workshop, explaining the modalities of GST. Various aspects related to GST compliance like registration and return filing were discussed in detail. The workshop was attended by representatives from ports, various attached and subordinate organisations under the Ministry of Shipping and industry associations.