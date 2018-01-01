Shimla sees season’s lowest temperature at 2.7 degrees Celsius

The Met Department’s forecast said a feeble western disturbance — storm systems originating in the Caspian Sea and moving across the Afghanistan-Pakistan region — would be active in the region on January 4. (PTI)

The Himachal Pradesh capital on Monday saw the season’s lowest temperature of 2.7 degrees Celsius despite no white New Year’s Eve. The temperatures remained below the freezing point in many places in the state, an official of the meteorological office here told IANS. Keylong, headquarters of Lahaul and Spiti, was the coldest at a minimum temperature of minus 9.2 degrees Celsius. Kalpa in Kinnaur district recorded a low of minus 2.3 degrees Celsius, while the temperature was 0.6 degree in Manali, Dalhousie 4.2 degrees and six degrees in Dharamsala.

