Shia Waqf Board chairman meets Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, discusses Ayodhya dispute

Shia Waqf Board chairman Waseem Rizvi met spiritual guru and Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar at Bengaluru on Tuesday and discussed the possible ways to sort out the Ayodhya imbroglio. (AP)

Shia Waqf Board chairman Waseem Rizvi met spiritual guru and Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar at Bengaluru on Tuesday and discussed the possible ways to sort out the Ayodhya imbroglio. After the meeting, Rizvi said the entire nation respected the AOL founder and that the Shia community was of the view that the long pending dispute should be solved amicably and not by confrontation. “I am confident that sooner than later a solution will evolve towards peaceful resolution of the Ayodhya problem,” he said, adding that if Sri Sri would come forward to sort things out, the Shia community will more than welcome it.

He also said that the Shia community had all rights in the matter as the Babri mosque in Ayodhya was Shia place of worship and that up to 1944, it was run by Shia administrators. After this, the Sunni community got it registered but this was invalidated later, he added. Recent media reports suggest that Sri Sri, acting in his personal capacity, was trying to mediate between the Hindu and Muslim sides to try and sort out the long-pending issue.