Sheila Dikshit on Sahara leaks: Will PM Narendra Modi be able to come out clean?

Trying to escape, senior Congress leader Sheila Dikshit has asked if Prime Minister Narendra Modi will come out clean of the Sahara controversy, in which her name has also surfaced. “I have said what I had to. The ball is in court of PMO&others now. Will he respond & come out clean?” Sheila was quoted as saying by ANI. Earlier, Sheila had denied reports of withdrawing her name as Congress UP CM candidate after a TV report speculated the senior Congress leader of withdrawing her candidature.

The TV report by India Today said that former leader is unhappy with her name being surfaced in the recent Sahara diary leaks. As per the report, Sheila is also dissatisfied for being sidelined in UP poll campaign. Earlier, Sheila Dikshit had questioned the authenticity of the document, also used by Rahul Gandhi to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“There is no iota of truth in the allegations. I totally reject these allegations,” she said was quoted as saying by PTI. This had let left Congress red-faced with one senior leader using the document, and other junking it. After Sheila’s comments, BJP attacked Congress and said that papers lack merit. The saffron party had also accused Congress of double standards. Meanwhile, other opposition parties have demanded for an investigation of the people whose names figured in the papers.

Sheila said that party’s decision to put out the “list” publicly on its twitter handle surprised her. However, former Delhi CM said that she has nothing to do with the issue and refused to speak further saying the matter is sub-judice. “The list has so many names. Then why are you focusing on Sheila Dikshit. I don’t even remember anything like this. There are names of other chief ministers. Why don’t you talk about them? Why only Sheila Dikshit?” she was quoted as saying by PTI.