Sheila Dikshit denies report of quitting as Congress’ UP CM candidate: Report

Senior Congress leader Sheila Dikshit has denied reports of withdrawing her name as Congress UP CM candidate. Earlier, news channel India Today TV, citing sources, had reported that former Delhi CM may withdraw her candidature. The report said that the Congress leader is unhappy with her name being surfaced in the recent Sahara diary leaks, and Twitter fiasco following the same. As per the report, Sheila is also dissatisfied for being sidelined in UP poll campaign.

Things fall apart for Congress in UP Polls?

Sheila Dikhsit to withdraw from UP Campaign, say sources

Earlier, Sheila Dikshit had questioned the authenticity of a document used by Rahul Gandhi to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in which her name had also figured.

The BJP didn’t take time to jump on the issue and reiterated the that their stand that the papers lack merit. BJP also accused Congress of double standards with Rahul Gandhi using the documents as ‘proof’, and Sheila questioning it authenticity. Meanwhile, other opposition parties have demanded for a probe on anyone whose name figures in the Sahara diaries. “There is no iota of truth in the allegations. I totally reject these allegations,” she said was quoted as saying by PTI.

Asked about Congress putting out the “list” publicly on its twitter handle, she told PTI, “It surprised me”. However, Sheila said she has nothing to do with the issue and refused to speak further saying the matter is sub-judice. Sources close to her said she may take up the matter with the party.

“The list has so many names. Then why are you focusing on Sheila Dikshit. I don’t even remember anything like this. There are names of other chief ministers. Why don’t you talk about them? Why only Sheila Dikshit?” she was quoted as saying by PTI.