Sheila Dikshit for alliance with Samajwadi Party, says ready to withdraw as CM candidate

Congress’ Uttar Pradesh Chief Ministerial candidate Sheila Dikshit on Wednesday said that she is favour of an alliance with Samajwadi Party. Sheila further said that she’s even ready to withdraw her CM candidature if alliance takes place, India Today TV reported. Sheila’s comments come just after election commission announced dates for polling in the five states, including UP. Sheila in another conversation with ANI, said that parties can now schedule there programs in a better way as date has been announced for the elections. “Elections brings challenges, parties know it, now dates are announced can schedule programs better,” she said. Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi announced that assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur will be held between February 4 and March 8.

Uttar Pradesh, the country’s most populous state, will go to the polls in seven phases: February 11, 15, 19, 23 and 27 and March 4, 8. An alliance between Congress and Samajwadi Party would mean consolidation of Muslim vote-bank.

Earlier, some reports said that Prasanth Kishore, Congress’ poll strategist f0r Uttar Pradesh, was also in favour of an alliance between SP and Congress. However, Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav had ruled out any alliances at the time of declaring candidates for UP elections.