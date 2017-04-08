Sheikh Hasina visit: ‘The dream that I have for India is the one I have for Bangladesh too’ says PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina honoured the families of the Indian soldiers who were martyred in the 1971 war during the Sommanona Ceremony at Delhi’s Manekshaw Centre on April 8. While addressing the families of the soldiers who lost their life in the 1971 war among other guests, PM Narendra Modi said, “Today is a special day, it is the day to remember the martyrs of both India and Bangladesh.” He added, “This is my honour that the families of 7 martyrs are here with us today.” PM Modi then said, “I along with the people all the people of India humbly bow down to the sacrifice of the Indian soldiers.” He further added, “While the birth of Bangladesh was a ray of new hope, the history of the 1971 brings back the painful memories of the war for India… Bangladesh’s birth is the saga of sacrifice..”

PM Modi praised PM Sheikh Hasina after what happened to her family and said, “16 of her family were murdered, but Sheikh Hasina stood still like a rock.” He said that he has the same dream for India that he has for Bangladesh.

PM Narendra Modi with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina on her way to the Manekshaw Centre.

(Twitter)

In 1971, India helped in lifting one of the greatest humanitarian crises of the century. The dream that I have for India similar to that for all its neighbouring countries… We have wished the same for all without being selfish but unfortunately, not all people in South Asia think the same.. they have a different mindset…the value system of such a mindset does not depend on humanity but on terrorism and terrorist activities, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Modi and PM Hasina with then Major Ashok Tara & his wife. (Twitter)

While talking about the two countries PM said, “The relationship between India-Bangladesh is not based on the government or on power, the two nations are together because the 140 crore people in these countries are together….they are together in each other’s happiness and sorrow.” In the end of his speech, PM said, “As a friend, India will offer whatever required to Bangladesh. I have the same dream for Bangladesh as I have for India, Jai Hind! Jai Bangla!”