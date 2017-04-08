Sheikh Hasina visit: Full list of MoUs signed between India and Bangladesh

Narendra Modi and Sheikh Hasina releasing Hindi translation of Bangabandhu’s ‘Unfinished Memoirs’. (Source: Twitter)

The Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina who is in India for her 4-day trip met the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Hyderabad House on Saturday afternoon and the two leaders signed 22 agreements on various domains from Defence, Nuclear energy IT, Cyber Security to the construction of community clinics in Dhaka. PM Modi called it a special day and remembered the martyrs of both India and Bangladesh from the 1971 war.

Here is the full list of MoUs signed between India and Bangladesh on Saturday:

– MoU on Defence Cooperation Framework.

– MoU between India’s Defence Services Staff College and Dhaka’s Defence Services Command and Staff College for Enhancing Cooperation in the Field of Strategic and operational studies.

Watch PM Modi’s speech:

A must watch : PM @narendramodi chronicles India’s contribution to the liberation of Bangladesh from ‘Genocide’. pic.twitter.com/9aGReDSBQz — BJP (@BJP4India) April 8, 2017

– MoU between Dhaka’s National Defence College and India’s National Defence College for enhancing cooperation in the field of national security, development and strategic studies.

– MoU signed on cooperation in the peaceful uses of outer space.

– Agreement in peaceful uses of nuclear energy.

– Arrangement for the exchange of technical information and co-operation in the Regulation of Nuclear Safety and Radiation Protection.

– Inter-Agency agreement on cooperation regarding Nuclear Power Plant Projects in Bangladesh.

– MoU in the field of Information Technology and Electronics.

– MoU on cooperation in the area of Cyber Security.

– MoU on establishing Border Haats across India and Bangladesh border.

– MoU on Bilateral Judicial Sector Cooperation.

– MoU on Training and Capacity Building Programme for Bangladeshi Judicial Officers in India.

– MoU concerning cooperation on aids to navigation.

– MoU on Mutual Scientific Cooperation in the field of Earth Sciences for Research and Development.

– MoU and Standard of Procedures (SoPs) on passenger and cruise services on the coastal and protocol route.

– MoU on the development of Fairway from Sirajganj to Daikhowa and Ashuganj to Zakiganj on Indo-Bangladesh Protocol Route.

– MoU on cooperation in the Field of Mass Media.

You may also want to watch:

#WATCH BJP leader Poonam Mahajan hits out at Left govt in Kerala over the death of an RSS worker in police custody #KeralaKillingFields pic.twitter.com/dFKOcTlnTB — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) April 8, 2017

– Agreement on Audio-visual Co-production.

– MoU between India and Bangladesh for extending Defence Line of Control of USD 500 million.

– Agreement for the regulation of Motor Vehicle Passenger Traffic along the Khulna-Kolkata route.

– MoU for Extending the 3rd Line of Credit (LoC) by India to Bangladesh.

– Financing Agreement for the Construction of 36 Community Clinics in Bangladesh.