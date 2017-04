India-Bangladesh bus service inaugurated in Kolkata. (ANI)

The Kolkata-Khulna-Dhaka Bus service was been inaugurated on April 8 in Kolkata on the wake of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s visit to India. Along with the new bus service running between the two countries a Khulna-Kolkata Maitree Express was also inaugurated today that will run from Khulna (Bangladesh) to Kolkata via Petropole-Benapole (Bangladesh).

Further details