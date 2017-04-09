Sheikh Hasina India visit: Here’s Mamata Banerjee’s solution on Teesta Waters issue

“What we can do is that there are many other rivers in the area (India-Bangladesh), we can use water from them,” said Banerjee.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is learnt to have come out with an unique solution over the logjam on issue of Teesta Waters isuue. The chief minister, on Saturday made a counter-proposal to the Centre: why focus on the Teesta system alone, “water could be obtained from other river systems”, The Sunday Express reported. Having apprehensions about its impact on North Bengal, CM Mamata Banerjee has strongly opposed sharing the Teesta’s water. The chief minister’s disagreement on the issue has kept the deal from coming through when then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh visited Dhaka in 2011. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while speaking in Mamata’s presence, told his Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, “I firmly believe that it is only my government and Your Excellency, Sheikh Hasina, your government, that can and will find an early solution to Teesta water sharing.” A Sunday Express source related to West Bengal CM said that leader made a suggestion that instead of being focused on the Teesta river, the two governments could look at the possibility of sharing water from other river systems in Bengal, which are also close to the border. Mamata Banerjee has suggested river Torsa, Sankosh and Raidak systems as the possible alternative to Teesta river.

River Torsa rises in Tibet and flows through Bhutan before entering North Bengal, while Sankosh rises in northern Bhutan and empties into the Brahmaputra after flowing across the Bengal-Assam border, and the Raidak, also a tributary of the Brahmaputra, rises in Bhutan before emerging onto the plains of Jalpaiguri.

Later on Sunday, Mamata openly said that water from other rivers in the area (India-Bangladesh) can be used to solve the issue. “Your problem is water, not Teesta. I am willing to look at any alternate proposal to address your issues. What we can do is that there are many other rivers in the area (India-Bangladesh), we can use water from them,” said Banerjee.