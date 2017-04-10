Sheikh Hasina in India with Teesta on agenda, PM Narendra Modi meets Mamata Banerjee

The meeting between two political heavyweights of the country comes after CM Banerjee had criticised PM Modi over an narray of issues chiefly demonetisation.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The meeting between two political heavyweights of the country comes after CM Banerjee had criticised PM Modi over an narray of issues chiefly demonetisation. CM Banerjee said that they discussed about “pending projects and state share of West Bengal”. The PM said the government “will try to consider it”, says CM Banerjee. Notably, following PM Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina’s talks on river Teesta, CM Banerjee on Sunday had expressed displeasure, asserting that Teesta is the lifeline of North Bengal which can’t be taken away.

“There is very little water in Teesta River, it is our lifeline, the lifeline of North Bengal,” Banerjee said.

Mamata further stated that other trans-national rivers could be diverted to attend to Bangladesh’s water needs.

“Your problem is water, not Teesta. I am willing to look at any alternate proposal to address your issues. What we can do is that there are many other rivers in the area (India-Bangladesh), we can use water from them,” said Banerjee.

On Saturday, Hasina said India’s support would help resolve all issues, including Teesta, expeditiously. Meanwhile, no pact on the sharing of water of the river Teesta was signed between the two nations.

On this, Prime Minister Modi further said, “I am very happy that the Chief Minister of West Bengal is my guest today. Her feeling for Bangladesh is as warm as my own. I assure you and the people of Bangladesh of our continuing efforts on Teesta. It’s only my government and your government that can and will find an early solution to Teesta water sharing issue.”

The Teesta River runs through both Bengal and Bangladesh and if a treaty is signed it would allowed for equal share of water.

Bangladesh has welcomed Prime Minister Modi’s commitment to ensuring the early solution to Teesta water issue.

India and Bangladesh had signed 22 pacts in key sectors including, defence and civil nuclear.

