Sheena case approver Rai denies he was picked up by police 10 days before arrest

Advocates of Indrani Mukerjea today claimed that the accused-turned-approver in the Sheena Bora murder case, Shyamwar Rai, was picked up by police 10 days before his arrest was shown in August 2015. Rai, however, refuted the claim. Rai also denied another suggestion that Indrani had no role to play in the murder of Sheena Bora. Rai told the court that he was not working for about 15 days prior to his arrest. He also told the court that he last worked with one Sameer Buddha. Indrani’s lawyer Sudeep Passbola showed two numbers to Rai but the latter said that he didn’t remember whose numbers these were. Passbola later said that with the help of the holders of the mobile numbers, Rai came in contact with the police and joined hands with them (to implicate Indrani). But Rai denied it.

Lawyers of Indrani Mukerjea today concluded the cross- examination of Rai in the Sheena Bora murder case. Key accused Indrani grilled Rai for almost five months since his examination by the CBI lawyers got over. Meanwhile, lawyer of another accused, and Indrani’s former husband, Sanjeev Khanna, started examining today and will continue their examination on Monday. Sheena Bora’s murder came to light in August 2015 after Mukerjea’s driver Shyamvar Rai, arrested in another case, told police about the murder.